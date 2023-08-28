To navigate through the economic situation in the country, Nigerians particularly Christian must arm themselves with promises in the bible.

This was the thrust as the bible society of Nigeria declares open

the twenty first edition of the Marathon Bible Reading with the theme ‘Lost But Found’ in Lagos.

Bola Memoria Anglican Church Ikeja is the host for the years edition.

The opening coincided with their harvest programme.

With that reading in the major three languages, the reading begin across over twenty states.

Each reader was given a certificate to show they participated in the 2023 edition.

But, what has been the impact of this on Christians in the last few years.

The states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Others