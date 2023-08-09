The Borno State government says it will leave no stone unturned until it rids the state of criminality.

This came to the fore during an intensive security meeting organised by the state government with all heads of security agencies in the state.

Borno State has had its fare share of security threats over the years.

At the moment, relative peace is being enjoyed by residents as a result of efforts put in place by security operatives.

But recently a new threat has emerged with the state police command and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp having made arrests of members of a group gang known as the Marlians.

They are specialised in breaking into homes, snatching people’s valuables, and disturbing the peace of citizens.

The issue is persistent and worrying enough for the state government to have convened this security meeting.

At the governor’s chamber are representatives of all security agencies ready to discuss how best to deal with this development.

The meeting holds behind closed doors.

After hours of deliberations, the deputy governor briefs the press on the meeting.

Residents are urged to work closely with security operatives by reporting any suspicious activity around them.

It is hoped that issues of crime in the state would be reduced to the barest minimum.