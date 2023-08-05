The Bayelsa State Government has stated that they are fully prepared to host the Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics, which will be held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, from August 6th to August 10th, 2023.

The event began in 2009 and is an annual competition that draws national athletes from across the country. In Bayelsa State, the tournament is usually named after the sitting governor. The competition will be attended by around 28 states this year.

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), and also the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, made the statement in an interview with Voice of Nigeria in his office at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.



The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Daniel Igali.

Advertisement

According to the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, in 2021, Bayelsa State came third in sporting activities in Nigeria and the state again came second at the the National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

“Since the inception of the tournament, we have discovered a range of talents. Almost all the national athletes were discovered from this competition,” Igali highlighted some of the various achievements in the ministry.

He also disclosed the foreign based athletes from the USA that are on ground for the competition. Also, Blessing Oborududu and Oduayo Adekoroya, who are Commonwealth and Africa champions will compete.

Igali went on to advise the Federal Government to undertake regular athlete training programs in order for Nigeria to attain world standards.

In the same vein, Olomo Agbadabina, President of Traditional Wrestling in Nigeria, stated that one of the biggest issues the group faces is money. He went on to urge the federal government to adequately fund the sports business in order for it to match world standards.

Advertisement

He also revealed that instructors from several states have been teaching traditional wrestling activities to pupils in primary and secondary schools.