Armed bandits have abducted travellers suspected to be members of one family along Yankara – Tsafe road, Tuesday morning.

They were abducted near Katsina/ Zamfara border, a few metres from police and Immigration check point.

The gunmen were said to have blocked the highway at about 10:00am and whisked away the travellers into the bush.

Sources say, troops of the Nigerian Army keeping peace along the route immediately stormed the scene and engage the Terrorists in duel gun fierce.

The incident forced travellers to suspend their movement for almost an hour, until Troops cleared the road.

This is the second time in one week according to our source that armed bandits are blocking the ever busy Yankara – Tsafe road within morning hours.

Zamfara state is experiencing resurgence of activities of Terrorists lately.