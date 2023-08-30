A renowned politician in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello has emerged as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The new chairman succeeded his predecessor John Mamman who resigned from the position following his appointment by Governor Abdullahi Sule as the Commissioner for Education.

Aliyu Bello was sworn-in and administered oath of office in a brief ceremony held in Lafia after his nomination was ratified by leaders of the party.

Advertisement

Until his emergence as chairman, he was the party’s Secretary.

Similarly, a former permanent secretary with the state government Yairus Dagusa emerged and was sworn-in as the new Secretary of the party in the State.