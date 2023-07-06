Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky has announced that it has raised $8 million to support its purpose and growth, just as Meta launched its Twitter rival Threads on Instagram on Thursday.

Bluesky also announced that it will also give custom domains as part of a premium service for customers who desire a distinctive name for their account handle.

The Twitter competitor raised $8 million in a seed round led by Neo, a community-led firm with partners like Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie.

Additional investors included Joe Beda who co-created Kubernetes, Bob Young of Red Hat, Amjad Masad of Replit, Amir Shevat, Heather Meeker, Jeromy Johnson, Automattic, Protocol Labs, Sarah Drasner, Katelyn Donnelly, Ali Evans, Stav Erez, Kris Nova, Brad Fitzpatrick, Abdul Ly, and others.

Advertisement

Bluesky has already reopened the sign-ups that the company disabled a few days back.

Over 13,000 individuals have already repurposed existing domains as handles or purchased a name to use on the platform, according to the company.

The appeal here is that people can customize and verify their identities on Bluesky and tie them into existing websites.