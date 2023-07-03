The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi says reopening of borders in the country will go a long way in stabilizing the economy of Nigeria.

He also commended the appointment of a new Comptroller General of Customs which he says will bring sanity to the service.

Senator Fadahunsi stated this at a thanksgiving service in Ilase in Osun state to thank God for his reemergence.

The closure of borders by past administration, Senator Fadahunsi explained has grounded the economy of the nation.

Also speaking at the service, Chairman of PDP in Osun State, Sunday Bisi commended the removal of fuel subsidy saying Osun state governor is putting measures in place to cushion the effect of the fuel removal.