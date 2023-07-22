Optometrists in Nigeria have Called on government at all levels to review its strategy towards combating the rising statistics of visual impairments in the country.

President of the Nigerian Optometrists Association, who made the call at the 46th National Conference & vision Expo in Asaba also wants President Bola Tinubu to reconsider government’s position on withdrawal of funds from regulatory bodies and councils.

Statistics from the Nigerian Optometric Association have shown that nearly seven million people in Nigeria are blind and the number is rising. This is why at this 46th National Conference & Vision Expo in Asaba, these eye doctors believe that there is an urgent need to stem the tide through deliberate actions.

The Governor of Delta State highlighted the need for more sensitization to prevent some eye blindness.

As a keynote speaker, he underscores the important roles of the Optometrists in the Society.

Earlier, the executive members of the association visited Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Government house.

The Conference will come to an end On Sunday as a new leadership of the association will be elected and a communique on strategic plans would be expected.