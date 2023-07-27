Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been placed under house arrest after the military captured her during a coup in February 2021.

According to reports, Ms. Suu Kyi was transferred to a government building in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, where she had been held in solitary confinement for a year.

The 78-year-old was convicted in military-run tribunals conducted behind closed doors and is currently serving a 33-year term.

In almost two years, there has been almost no news about her condition.

Meanwhile, the military has not confirmed her release from custody, but the change to house arrest could be a positive sign from the authorities, who have received widespread calls to release the country’s democratically elected leader.

Ms. Suu Kyi was said to be unwell, but the military refuted the rumors. A source from the Nay Pyi Taw prison where she was being detained indicated earlier this week that she was in good health.

Thailand’s foreign minister also revealed this month that he had visited Ms. Suu Kyi however he disclosed no further detail.

Report says the military has arranged a meeting between Ms Suu Kyi and T Khun Myat, the Speaker of the lower house of parliament, However, the military has not confirmed these talks are taking place either.

Since the coup, Myanmar has spiraled into a civil war, which has killed thousands of people. Sanctions imposed on the military have failed to stop the violence.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate was under house arrest until June this year when she was transferred to solitary confinement in a prison in the country’s capital.

She denies all of the accusations and rights groups have condemned the court trials as a sham.

Ms. Suu Kyi was one of the world’s most prominent democratic figures. Her release from detention was widely praised in Myanmar and around the world in 2010.

She was then chastised for defending her country against genocide allegations at the UN International Court of Justice, ICJ, following extensive allegations that Myanmar committed atrocities against Muslim Rohingya when her administration was in power.

In recent years, about a million of them have departed Myanmar and are now living as refugees in neighboring Bangladesh.