A special mobile court in Jalingo has sentenced Seven illegal miners to three years imprisonment with a fine of N100,000 each.

The suspects were caught in the illegal act of mining at Mayo Sina in Ngoruje ward, in Taraba state.

There has been a rise in criminal activities such as banditry, kidnapping for ransom, in areas where illegal mining takes place.

This prompted Taraba state Governor Agbu Kefas to sign an executive order suspending all mining activities in the state.

A task force was set up for the enforcement of the order to curb criminal activities in this area.

These seven illegal miners have been arrested at Sina Nguroje, a ward under the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State by the task force and charged to court.

They were accused of violating executive order 3 issued by the state government and for failing to comply with some sections of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act applicable in Taraba State.

The defendants pleaded for leniency, after they presented 12 wrappers containing precious stones wrapped to the court as exhibit.

Justice Useni Galadima who presided over case after listening to the arguments of the parties involved, found the seven illegal miners guilty of all the charges raised against them.

The lead counsel to the state government Nierus Johnson, commended the court for the verdict.

He spoke on the importance of protecting the environment from illegal mining activities.

Nasir Muhammad, counsel to the defendants, says they are not satisfied with the verdict and will approach a higher court.

The chairman of the task force Brigadier General Faransa (rtd) also expressed concern about environmental degradation and potential disasters in some areas of the state.

He clarified that their actions were not aimed at discouraging investors but rather ensuring that all mining companies adhere to the guidelines in place.

Residents believe that the court’s ruling is a significant step in the state’s efforts to combat illegal mining and safeguard the environment.