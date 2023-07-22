There will be massive and consistent clear-out of Traders around the rail tracks in Lagos State to forestall avoidable disasters going forward.

This is the Statement of the Chairman, Lagos State Environment and Special offences Taskforce, Sola Jejeloye at the raid conducted in Agege area of Lagos.

This is the Agege Main Market, designated for traders to run their daily business, but instead they chose the rail tracks.

At the sight of Sanitation officials, some of these traders started clearing up, while others had to be compelled.

The Lagos State Environment Task Force had its hands full with Goods and could not pull a clear out without use of some force with some of the traders mobilising themselves and ready to engage in a free for all.

In the view of some of the men and women trading here, they simply do not have an alternative, and even though admits that it is dangerous, they can’t afford the space provided.

This woman is one of the numerous petty traders on this rail track whose passionate appeal for a better alternative is echoed by others

Even as Lagos residents hustle daily to make ends meet, Government believes that the safety of its citizens cannot be jeopardised hence those thinking of defying the orders should think twice