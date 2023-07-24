Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital on Monday morning after doctors determined he needed a pacemaker after suffering a potentially fatal heart stoppage.

Netanyahu then went to the Knesset to vote on the coalition’s motion to prevent courts from exercising judicial review over the “reasonability” of government and ministerial actions.

According to some Hebrew media sources, physicians advised Netanyahu to rest for 48 hours, while others stated he was simply warned not to exert himself.

Doctors who installed the pacemaker in Netanyahu early Sunday morning later reported that he had suffered a potentially fatal “transient heart block.”

According to them, a subcutaneous heart monitor placed a week ago detected the danger and provided an alert, requiring Netanyahu’s emergency hospitalization and pacemaker implantation.

The physicians also admitted that they had discovered anomalies in an ECG test when he was admitted to the hospital last week, but assured the public that the premier’s heart was “completely normal.”

Official hospital and Prime Minister’s Office results at the time indicated dehydration as the reason for his hospitalization and particularly stated: “At no point was any heart arrhythmia found.” However, the prime minister has a history of heart conduction difficulties, according to a video message published by Sheba Medical Center on Sunday morning.

The physicians also stated in a statement that Netanyahu fainted last weekend, something the Prime Minister’s Office did not report at the time.