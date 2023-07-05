Ini Edo, the renowned Nollywood actor, and filmmaker, recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of getting married again following the end of her first marriage in 2013.

Having experienced the dissolution of her union with American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina after five years, Ini Edo is cautious about entering into matrimony once more. Nevertheless, she remains open to the idea, provided she encounters the right partner.

In 2008, on the 29th of November, Ini Edo tied the knot with Philip Ehiagwina. However, their relationship encountered insurmountable challenges, leading to their divorce in 2013. Unfortunately, the couple was unable to conceive during their marriage. Despite this setback, Ini Edo decided to pursue an alternative path to parenthood.

In 2021, Ini Edo revealed that she had opted for surrogacy and joyfully welcomed her beloved daughter. Clarifying the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s birth, she explained that although she did not carry the child herself, the eggs used for the surrogacy were hers. As a result, her daughter is biologically related to her, making their bond even stronger.

When questioned about her current marital status, the 41-year-old actress from Akwa Ibom state expressed her willingness to embark on a second marriage. However, she emphasized that she would only do so when she encounters the right person. Ini Edo firmly believes that the timing and compatibility of a potential partner are crucial factors to consider. If she does not find the right match, she is content with her life as it is.

Advertisement

Ini Edo made a triumphant return to the spotlight in 2023, captivating audiences with her exceptional performance in the Netflix original film, ‘Shanty Town.’ Notably, she not only portrayed a compelling character on-screen but also played pivotal roles behind the scenes. Her talent and dedication have solidified her status as a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry.

As an accomplished actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo’s journey has been marked by both personal and professional milestones. She has endured the challenges of a failed marriage and embraced the blessings of motherhood through surrogacy. These experiences have undoubtedly shaped her perspective on love and marriage.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Nollywood, Ini Edo’s contributions continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. With her return to the spotlight, she exemplifies resilience and determination, proving that setbacks can be overcome. While her personal life remains private, fans eagerly await her future endeavors on screen, eager to witness her exceptional talent unfold.

Ini Edo, the celebrated Nollywood actor, and filmmaker, has expressed her thoughts on the possibility of remarriage. After her first marriage ended in 2013, Ini Edo remains open to finding love once more. Her focus is on meeting the right person and ensuring compatibility before embarking on a new marital journey. With her recent success in the film industry, Ini Edo’s professional achievements continue to shine alongside her personal endeavors, making her an inspiring figure for fans and aspiring actors alike.