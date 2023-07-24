The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams has urged traditional rulers in the South-West to seek cultural rebirth, by recognising tradition of their communities.

Adams spoke during the celebration of the 2023 edition of Okota Festival in Arigidi-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, as the ancient town came alive for the 2023 Okota festival.

Traditionalists converged on Arigidi-Akoko to celebrate the annual festival amid pomp and ceremony.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who is the promoter of the festival, urged traditional rulers across the South-West to embrace initiatives that can help sustain culture and tradition of the Yoruba people.

According to Adams, there is the need to recognise and identify with the culture and tradition of the communities.

He stressed that it’s time to turn Okota festival into an event that will attract tourists across the globe.

The Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko and royal host, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun said the festival has continued to foster unity in the community.

Other monarchs urged indigenes of Arigidi-Akoko to support the traditional institution in ensuring peace and unity in the town.

The annual Okota festival is steadily opening up Arigidi-Akoko to tourists, but needs government support to expand.