Lagos State Building Control Agency has given Traders in Alaba Market 2 weeks ultimatum to take down illegal structures or the Government will be forced to do it for them.

This was the position of the Chairman of the Agency, Gbolahan Oki, while interfacing interfacing with Traders in Alaba International Market to amicably resolve the issues arising from the demolition of over 1000 illegal structures by the Government.

The Technical Committee Set Up by the Governor of Lagos State to look into the grievances, met here to briefly discuss with Chairmen of Traders from Alaba Market to explain Government position on issues affecting the people.

Despite the Heavy downpour, the Committee led by the Chairman proceeded to the Alaba Market to appeal to the traders to do the right thing and get proper documentation, stressing that 80% of building there are out of place as Government actions are not in anyway fuelled by ethnic differences.

The Traders obviously aware of the impending arrival of the Committee were armed with various placards suggesting that Government should give them back their lands, pointing accusing fingers at land grabbers and Local Government authorities and stressing that some of them got all the documents required.

This Visit according to the Chairman is to ensure all the buildings are properly enumerated and due approval given to forestall another round of faceoff with the Government.