The Chief Executive Officer of Funmiayinke Nigeria Limited who is also a governorship aspirant in Ondo state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo FunmiAyinke, has congratulated Ondo State First Lady, Mrs Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.

The philanthropist described Mrs Akeredolu as a trailblazer.

Funmi Ayinke went further to commend her doggedness and extraordinary vision of helping the girl child.

She said, “Even to your old age and gray hairs, I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. Isaiah 46:4

“Dearest Mummy, the above extract is God’s assurances of a long and fulfilled life for you, enjoy it Ma.

“Of a truth Ma, through your noble gestures, you have proven, that kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

“Your desire to bring out the hidden talents in the girl-child compelled you to emplace an initiative tagged; Bemore, an empowered Girls’ Foundation and Africa’s largest girls-only STEM+E boot camp, which had trained thousands of secondary school girls in Solar Energy technology, ICT and competencies in other pivotal life-enhancing apprenticeship.

“As a survivor of breast cancer, you deemed it fit and made it a passion to ensure more women were prevented from cancer death, and as result, you founded the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, an association that has saved thousands of lives from their early graves.

“Ma, your many interventions aimed at bettering the lives of, especially the widows, stand her out.

Undoubtedly, as “Ada Owerri 1”, you have proven to be one of those who is blazing the trail and stood firm where others have wavered.

“Your ability to balance professional and personal leadership skills stands you out as a great leader and your competence to decisively and quickly respond to simultaneous and different tasks at a time is a critical component that succinctly distinguished you as a successful leader.

“You are indeed, a mentor blessed with an innate ability to dream big, challenge assumptions, inspire teams and knows how to translate big ideas into concrete action and results.

“If the world had more people like you, it would be a better place and Kindhearted personality like you makes life’s challenging moments more bearable with your kind gestures.

“As you marches on Ma, I commend your innumerable and patently remarkable accomplishments and pray to God for more wisdom to enable you excel more in all of your endeavours.

“And as you flips to another Calendar of your life today Ma, may the Almighty God continue to renew your strength and bless your new age with more of sound health, peace of mind to enable you savour more glorious years.

“May you continue to age with the outstanding and exceeding grace of the Most High God.

“Undoubtedly Ma, you are a perfect description of ageing with grace.

“Happy Platinum birthday, Your Excellency.”