Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment AGILE Project and Ekiti State Government have fagged off massive renovation in ten public secondary schools in the state.

At the flag off programme each school received over ninety million naira for the renovation of dilapidated structures to enhance teaching and learning.

Presenting cheques to the benefitting schools, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji explained that under AGILE project sponsored by world Bank teachers were equipped with digital skill to improve productivity

The wife of Ekiti state governor urged the management of the benefitting schools to judiciously used the money for what is meant for, saying over two hundred public secondary schools had before benefited from AGILE projects.

Earlier, the project Coordinator of AGILE in Ekiti State, Mrs Yewande Adesua explained that the project had three major components and seven sub components to cater for renovations of dilapidated buildings, construction of toilets and provision of instructional materials in schools.

She noted that under the project laptops have been distributed to schools to enhance performances of students, especially girls, saying Ekiti State is the only State benefitting from the world bank project not only from the south west but from the south.

The lead supervising Consultant, MR Akin Akeju said the massive renovation of the selected schools would be properly supervise as standard materials would be used to ensure quality work.

In her speech, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr kofoworola Aderiye said the programme would also remind residents of the state on importance of education and to create awareness on what present administration led by governor Biodun Oyebanji is doing to create conducive environment for learning and teaching.

Also, the chairman, Ekiti state House Committee on Education, Mr Awoniyi Adeyemi noted that the state benefited from AGILE projects due to performances of the state in education sector and commended those in charge of the project for given room for even distributions.

In his speech, the ALGON Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Bode Adetunji .and Chairman of the Nigeria union of Teacher , Mr Oke Emmanuel said Ekiti state was chosen due to existing peace and cooperation of major actors in education sector, saying AGILE projects have really changed the face of education in the state through rehabilitation of class rooms and provision of instructional materials

Earlier, the Chairman of Traditional Ruler in Ekiti State and the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele promised that council of Obas would monitor the project in to ensure early completion and standard job.