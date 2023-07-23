British Entertainer Vince Hill has died at the age of 89.

The musician, whose 1967 cover of Edelweiss from The Sound of Music peaked at number two in the UK charts, died on Saturday at his Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, home.

Mr Hill had worked with leading lights from the world of entertainment including Dame Barbara Windsor, Dame Vera Lynn, Tony Christie and Cilla Black.

A statement, on his website, said: “Vince created a musical legacy…He and his tunes will remain forever in our hearts.”

It added that he was a “one of a kind” and a “wonderful guy” who was “loved universally” along with asking for privacy for his friends and family.

Hill, who was born in 1934 in Coventry, began singing as a teenager and released his debut album The Rivers Run Dry in May 1962.

His subsequent singles, Edelweiss in 1967 and That Love Feeling in 1978, both charted.

Hill also had hits with the tracks Take Me To Your Heart Again, Roses Of Picardy, Love Letters In The Sand and Importance Of Your Love throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Johnny Mans, who produced and promoted Hill’s show, said in a statement that he was “saddened” by his death.

Hill released 25 studio albums, performed at Sydney Opera House, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium and was also a TV and radio presenter.