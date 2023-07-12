The chief of Army Staff, Maj.Gen Taoreed Lagbaja says the Nigerian Army will acquire more equipment and military hardware to aid its operations to end the insecurity in different parts of the country.

Representative of the Chief of Army staff, Maj. Gen. Philip Eromosele said this during the opening ceremony of the second commanding officers workshop for the year 2023 in Lagos.

Training and other educational programmes are important in Security cooperation, relationships, strengthening of alliances and attracting new partners.

To achieve these, the Nigerian army is organising a workshop with the theme “Enhancing Operational Capacity of Commanding officers for a better performance in a joint environment.

The workshop is one of the programmes outlined to assist the military officers with the knowledge and skills needed to nip banditry and other security challenges in the bud….

He insisted that the programme will not only build their administrative capacity but equip them on the recent innovations to combat the security challenges.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 81 division, Obinna Ajunwa urged the commanding officers to collaborate with other security agencies to end all forms of national and economic sabotage

This training is coming on the heels of a new set of service Chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu and it is hoped that the theme of the training will impact on the officers for positive results.