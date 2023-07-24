Abducted Student’s of Zamfara State College of Arts and Science have cried out for help in a new video released by their captors.

The bandits were seen pointing gun and threatening the female Student’s to call on Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to come to their rescue

The armed bandits according to the Victims are threatening to give them out for marriage in the one week if nothing fast is done

The four female Student’s were abducted in January 2023 along Birnin Magaji – Kaura Namoda road in northern Zamfara, while returning from a wedding ceremony

The armed bandits are Demanding twelve Million Naira ransom for the release of the hostages who have been with them for over six months

The victims, in a two minutes and nineteen seconds video that went viral on social media, were also seen crying and pleading for help, urging the state government and their parents to urgently come to their rescue

They lamented Ex-Governor Bello Matawalle’s failure to end their ordeal before leaving office

In the video, one of the captives appeared speaking in Hausa language is pleading for forgiveness from their parents, relatives and Zamfara State Government while urging them to please raise the money for their release before the dateline

They appeal to Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to please do the needful and not to allow the horrific situation to linger anymore as their lives are in danger

Another unnamed captive is pleading with her siblings calling their names one after another to do all Within their reach to help secure their release before they are giving out for marriage

She says she is an orphan and don’t want to end her life in the bush as bandit’s wife.

Communities in Zamfara are experiencing the resurgence of criminal activities such as Kidnapping, Cattle rustling, armed Banditry and lately mobile phone snatching among other crime

The ugly Development has prevented many farmer from going to their farms this year for the fear of being killed or kidnapped.

Many says, the security situation in Zamfara and other parts of the north west region if not tackled soon, may lead to hunger.