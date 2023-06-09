The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC condemn in totality the invasion and vandalization of the Gusau and Maradun private residences of the immediate past Governor of the state, Matawalle by Security operatives.

The APC described the invasion as unlawful and gross violation of the sacred provisions of section 34, 35, 37, 41, 42 and 43 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended

A press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Yusuf Idris says reasons behind the invasion still remains a mystery to the good people of Zamfara state

“If the government thinks it has any case against the former Governor why not charge him to court instead of resorting to such barbaric and uncivilized means of invasion” the statement reads

The Zamfara APC appeal to relevant authorities to do the needful and arrest the matter amicably

Advertisement

“We call on the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS) as a matter of urgency, to take a decisive stand against this misadventure by Zamfara state Government and the perpetrators must be identified and made to face the dire consequences of their action” Yusuf said.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to direct for an immediate investigation and prosecution of those who carried out the illegal act of breaking into the two residences of Zamfara State APC leader and former Governor Bello Matawalle”

“To say the least, the action which is said to have been directed by Governor Dauda Lawal is archaic, barbaric, brutal, unacceptable and an illegal trespass on the former governor’s property in Gusau and his home town Maradun” he added.

“There is no law in the country that give the police, the DSS or any other security outfit the right to, without notice nor warrant, invade on any citizen’s property”

“Similarly, no governor of a state under whatever guise, reason, or purpose has the right to, without notice invade on other people’s property” the Zamfara APC Maintained.

Advertisement

The APC accused the police and DSS for acting in error

“The police and the DSS in Zamfara acted in error and can be accused of being political in their actions, which we want an immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators”

The road leading to the former Governor’s House in Gusau according to the press statement is currently barricaded and police have been stationed in all the residences Including that of Maradun.

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police to direct the immediate arrest of the stationed police officers and verify why they were deployed”

The Zamfara APC Notes that the former governor had on several times says he has nothing to hide anywhere, but legal means must be deployed before carrying out any action against him, his family or property.

Advertisement

The Zamfara APC Spokesperson urge the police and other sister agencies to trade political grounds with caution as the APC cannot condone such action, especially as the state is suffering from deteriorating security challenges.