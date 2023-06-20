Arsenal have made a formal bid worth £90m for West Ham captain Declan Rice.



The fee is understood to be £75m guaranteed plus £15m in add-ons.

The Gunners had their opening £80m offer plus add-ons – which would have been paid in slow instalments with a lot of tough contingencies attached to it – rejected by West Ham, who are holding out for £120m.

It is understood the Hammers would also accept £100m plus a player.

West Ham also according to sources expect English Champions, Manchester City to join the bidding to take Declan Rice from them meaning Arsenal must meet the set conditions before they can get their man.

Arsenal are prepared to break their record transfer fee – £72m paid to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019 – to land Rice.

Buying Rice Declan Rice for 120 Million Pounds will also bee a British Record Transfer for any player eclipsing the 100 Million paid by City for Jack Grealish two summers ago.