A part of a wooden walkway at a Texas beach park fell, injuring twenty-one teens from a church group.

Five of the injured, according to officials, were flown to the hospital by helicopter, six by ambulance, and ten by private automobile.

A Brazoria County statement said no individuals have life-threatening injuries while the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The injured, aged 14 to 18, were visitors from the Houston-area Bayou City Fellowship summer camp, the statement said.

They were on a trip to the beachside city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston, with the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp, Brazoria County public information officer Sharon Trower said.