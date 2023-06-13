Tukur Bala Bodinga (APC- Bodinga South), and Kabiru Ibrahim (APC-Kware) have both emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State 10th Assembly.

Their elections came after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by the governor in a proclamation letters by Governor Ahmad Aliyu of the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu in the letter which was presented by Bello Tambuwal, the Clark to the state Assembly, requested for the dissolution of the 9th Assembly and Inauguration of the 10th Assembly respectively.

The Speaker and his Deputy elected unopposed were nominated by Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North) and Aminu Al-Mustapha (APC-Sabon Birni North) respectively.

The nomination was seconded by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa) and Alhaji Buhari Haliru (PDP-Sokoto North) respectively.

In his inaugural remarks Speaker Bala Bodinga assure other members of the state assembly to work together in the interest of the state and it’s people to achieve the desired growth and development of the state.

He also that his leadership will work to support the government achieve it desire objective and responsibilities toward the best governance that will be acceptable to all citizens.