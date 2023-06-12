Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has joined millions of Lagosians to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, observed the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election believed widely to have won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

The event was organised by the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements.

Leaders of pro-democracy groups, members of Civil Society organisations among others, are here to celebrate the acclaimed freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria.

Wale Adeoye is the convener, Alliance for Yoruba Democratic movements.

In his speech, He paid tributes to the heroes who have paid exorbitant price for Nigeria democracy to stay.

Delivering his Keynote Speech on 30 years after“Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years,” the Governor says Nigerians should remain steadfast and guard this democracy jealously

For the first time since 1999, Nigeria has at the helm of affairs one of the foremost leaders of that June 12 struggle, President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on the president’s June 12 broadcast, The Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and NADECCO chieftain, Chief Ayo Opadokun, call for patience on the path of Nigerians as regards the fuel subsidy removal adding that the president’s move is to truly save the country from going under.

“Subsidy is Gone ” These were the words of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inaugural address and it has turned out to be the most important three words in the history of Presidential inauguration address in recent times.