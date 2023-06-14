Nigerian pilgrims are now to spend only five days in Madina, visiting the Prophet’s mosque and other holy places in the city before moving to Makkah.

This new policy introduced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is to address accommodation challenges in Madina

This was disclosed by the Commission in a statement by deputy director of information and publications Musa Ubandawaki.

In the past Nigerian pilgrims spent more than eight days in Madina , before heading to Makkah .

This caused over crowding in the area during hajj.

Advertisement

Consequently, Saudi authorities issued a directive that Nigeria should move pilgrims from Madina to Makkah in good time .

The National Hajj Commission on its part came up with measures that pilgrims should now be transported from

Madina to Makkah after five days

This falls in line with new developments aimed at creating space for accommodation for new arrivals .

The Commission’s new directive is to avoid being penalised by Saudi authorities for transporting more pilgrims without available accommodation.

Tvc News spoke to some pilgrims who were on their way to Makkah .

Advertisement

They shed light on their experiences about their journey and what the performance of Hajj entails.

They disclosed that they have prayed for the Nation and hope for the best .