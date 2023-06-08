The Nigerian Navy has entered a deal with a Turkish company to refit its warship, known as Aradu.

Nigerian Navy Ship ARADU was reported as deplorable in 2017 and it required 250 Million Dollars to make it seaworthy.

Since it was commissioned into service, NNS ARADU has taken part in major naval exercises, fleet reviews and diplomatic cruises.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, had earlier said the Nigerian Navy needs 250 million dollars to refit its war ship, NNS ARADU, for maritime operations.

Ibas, however, told journalists at the navy’s 61st anniversary celebrations in Lagos on Thursday that refitting NNS ARADU was not an option for now.

“To refit NNS ARADU, the nation would need over 250 million dollars and that is not what the navy can afford for now.

“We desire to have the ship at sea but as soon as the navy is properly funded, we should be able to refit that vessel and have it at sea,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNS ARADU is one of the three ships in the world with capabilities for simultaneous anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.