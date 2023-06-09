The market capitalisation of listed stocks at the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited, NGX, fell again on Thursday, extending the previous day’s loss.
Investors saw a N37 billion loss in market capitalisation, reflecting a 0.12% drop to close at N30,468 trillion, down from N30.505 trillion on Wednesday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index fell by 67.93 basis points, or 0.12%, to settle at 55,956.59, down from 56,024.52 points the previous day.
At the end of Thursday’s trading session, 42 equities were listed as gainers, while 13 were listed as losers.
Profit-taking actions in ETRANZACT, JAPAUL Gold, PRESTIGE, NSL TECH, SOVRENINS, and Unity Bank shares gained 10% apiece to close at N4.84k, N0.44k, N0.33k, N0.44k, and N0.66.
MRS followed with a 9.96% gain on its share price to close at N59.60k while CORNERST had a 9.90% profit on its share price to close at N1.11k.
On the other hand, JOHN HOLT led the decliners table with a loss on its share price of 9.68% to close at N1.40k. CAVERTON was next with a loss on its share price of 7.14% to conclude at N1.30k, while WAPIC shares fell by 6.52% to close at N0.43k.
Despite this, the market recorded positive gains in transactions, volume, and value, increasing by 7.98%, 33.74%, and 17.52%, respectively, to end at 6,061, 531.78 million shares valued at N7.68 billion.
