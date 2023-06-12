The Nigerian bar associations section on public interest wants President Bola Tinubu to investigate the Air Nigeria scandal which allegedly involves former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

SPIDEL says This matter is a litmus test for the new administration, if it wants to be seen as desirous of combating corruption in the polity.

The NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law held this news briefing ahead of it’s national conference billed to hold from June 20 in Lagos with the theme “Post-Election Nigeria: The Judiciary in the eye of the storm.”

It noted that as aggrieved parties ventilate their grievances lawfully across various election petition tribunals nationwide, The Judges should remain unshaken, and dispense Justice without fear or favour

Other Matters of national interest were addressed including the uproar over the 85billion naira Nigeria air relaunch which observers has called a scam

NBA SPIDEL also calls for More drastic and well-thought-out economic packages to cushion the harsh effects of the new policy on all Nigerians.

The body also calls on President Tinubu to develop a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and mismanagement of public funds.