The Lagos state parks and garages management, LASPG has introduced a digital registration system for all commercial tricycles and motorcycles in the state to improve security.

The government says this will tackle all manual errors and provide extra security for both the Riders and commuters.

This is a new initiative for all motorcycle and tricycle riders in Lagos State. A digital registration system where the names of the Riders, their plate numbers, pictures among other details will be collected and registered electronically.

A representative from the Lagos State Parks and garages and other stakeholders say this will reduce road accidents, cases of armed robbery and kidnappers.

A representatives from the Ministry of Transportation in Lagos while speaking on the benefits say with the app there will be constant monitoring of all Riders.

While applauding these laudable feats, they say security agencies would also be well informed to arrest any Rider that disobeys the law.

The government assured that digital registration of Okada and Keke will bring about enhanced security, effective regulation and improved efficiency.