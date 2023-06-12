Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has announced the availability of free open heart surgery for anyone suffering from cardiac problems in Kano.

The exercise is being sponsored by the Saudi Arabia Government in partnership with Muslim World League and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Flagging off the operation in Kano, Governor Yusuf, reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with any non-governmental organisations, good-spirited individuals and philanthropists willing to assist in providing specialised training to the health personnel and medical care to the patients in need of such services.

The governor also expressed happiness that the initiative would augment the efforts of the state government in giving the health sector the desired attention.

The Head of the medical team from Saudi Arabia, Dr. Utman Al-uthman Saad, said the group comprised 20 cardiac surgeons who will perform the surgery and pledged that they would do their best to achieve the set goals.

The Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdulrahman Sheshe, described the intervention as timely, noting that there is an increase of heart disease related cases, especially in Northern Nigeria due to the prevalence of hypertension cases.

He expressed optimism that the state government would formulate policies to re-invigorate the health sector and reduce medical tourism in the search for specialised treatment.