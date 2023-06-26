Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Idit Silman, met with Moroccan authorities to discuss extending cooperation between Tel Aviv and Rabat in the domains of environment, natural resources, and climate change.

Silman met with his Moroccan counterpart, Leila Benali, on Saturday in Rabat to address common environmental issues.

Later this week, both leaders are set to sign a memorandum of cooperation on environmental preservation and climate change.

The development of cooperation between the governments in the field of environmental protection would deepen the already existing bonds between Moroccan and Israeli citizens, according to Silman.

The Jewish synagogue in Rabat was visited by Silman, whose parents are of Jewish Moroccan descent, according to the Israeli liaison office in Morocco.

Following the commencement of the second Palestinian intifada in 2000, Israel and Morocco reestablished diplomatic relations in December 2020.

Morocco joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan as the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.