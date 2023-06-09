Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana and his Moroccan counterpart on Thursday signed parliamentary agreements after their meeting in Rabat.

The content of the agreements was not immediately clear.

The invitation that Amir Ohana received from Morocco is the first one that a Muslim nation has ever extended to the speaker of the Israeli parliament.

Ohana was also scheduled to meet with top Moroccan officials and Jewish community representatives.

To protest Ohana’s arrival, protesters gathered in front of the Moroccan parliament in Rabat.

The protestors at the rally organised by the Moroccan Front in support of Palestine waved Palestinian flags and held placards critical of Israel.

A member of the Moroccan Front in support of Palestine and against normalisation Abdelhamid Amine said “Even though the Israeli Parliament is now an extreme right-wing, fascist-dominated body that is coming here to meet with the Moroccan Parliament, we cannot accept that the President of the Israeli Parliament may come here freely.”

Israel and Morocco resumed their diplomatic relations in December 2020 after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.