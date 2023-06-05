The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, has suspended its nationwide strike.

The National Vice President of the Union, Obinna Ogbonna, confirmed the suspension in a telephone ontwrview with TVC News.

Health workers began an indefinite strike on the 28th of May to intensify their demands for better welfare.

Obinna Ogbonna said the strike was suspended following the meaningful progress made in the aftermath of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

JOHESU however gave the federal government a 21-day timeline to meet its demands or risk the resumption of the industrial action.