Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has congratulated Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his recent appointment as Special Adviser Security to the President.

The Governor who expressed confidence in Ribadu to handle the assignment well, welcomed the opportunity to work with him and his team to stem insecurity in Nigeria.

Governor Fintiri in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou expressed confidence in the ability of Nuhu Ribadu to help stabilize the country, noting that Nigeria can truly assume her greatness in the comity of nations.

He however urged the new Security Adviser to hammer out ingenious and effective ways of tackling criminality.

“At a time of great change, and facing the challenge of tackling security concerns, the decision to appoint Ribadu, a former EFCC Chair, is highly significant and supported by many especially the people of Adamawa State.

According to Fintiri, the confidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Mallam Ribadu “Is a clear indication of his recognition of the managerial skills and great professionalism Ribaduhave shown in the various positions he have held, both within and outside Nigeria.”

While describing the new Presidential Adviser as a great son of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said his commitment to the growth and development of Adamawa and Nigeria is very much acknowledged and appreciated. “Having worked closely with him, I can testify of his deep passion for the country.

Governor Fintiri however advised Mallam Ribadu to bring to bear his wealth of experience on the security of the country, noting that at the time when the nation is going through many challenges, “the office remains the beacon of hope for the people.