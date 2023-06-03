The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s government and the International Criminal Court prosecutor have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase their collaboration.

The parties agreed to step up their efforts to end impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC chief prosecutor said he is looking for “a new paradigm” to ensure that vows do not become wishful thinking.

The ICC has handed down three sentences for crimes committed in the DRC since 2002.

Justice minister Rose Mutombo represented the Congolese government during the signing in Kinshasa.

President Tshisekedi reiterated his country’s aspiration for an end to impunity.

For three decades, armed groups have plagued much of eastern DRC, a legacy of regional battles that erupted in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2004, the body began its initial investigations in the northeastern Ituri region.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said there has been good cooperation with the DRC. But unfortunately, too many girls, too many boys, too many men and too many women continue to be violated and raped.

“I have seen those victims. I have seen children who were raped that themselves have given birth to children that have been raped. And that cycle will continue unless we build these new partnerships,” Khan added.

In late May, the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo filed a complaint at the ICC in The Hague (Netherlands) against the “Rwandan army-M23 coalition” for crimes committed in the east of the country.