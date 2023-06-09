The Federal high court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the tenure elongation of former President Muhammadu Buhari pending when the presidential election petitions tribunal will deliver its judgment.

The Plaintiffs had also sought an order from the court directing the former President not to hand over to President Bola Tinubu until the petitions at the tribunal are finally disposed of.

They had also prayed for an order of the court directing the CJN not to administer the oath of office to President Bola Tinubu.

At today’s proceedings where the matter was slated for mention, the plaintiffs and their counsel were absent from court.

At the last adjourned date 9th June, the plaintiffs were also absent from court.

Advertisement

The court had ordered the registry of the court to serve the plaintiffs with the hearing notice.

Today, the plaintiffs having taken hints from the court’s previous judgments on cases with similar subject matter, avoided the court, neither they nor their counsel was present in court.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that already the plaintiffs were duly informed about today’s proceedings, but they decided to run away knowing that their prayers were unconstitutional.

The court noted that if the plaintiffs were present in the court, orders would have been made against them.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit.