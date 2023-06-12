After a near-death experience along the East-West road, The Bayelsa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dennis Otiotio shows appreciation at a thanksgiving service held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

Surviving a ghastly accident at the hit of the electioneering period and the successful completion of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress are reasons enough for the celebration by the Bayelsa APC Chairman, Dennis Otiotio.

He is joined by other party faithfuls and family members for a Thanksgiving service at the regional headquarters of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry in Yenagoa.

The miracle of the near-death experience quantifies the joy of the chairman, who survived the accident alongside five others.

The importance of expressing appreciation irrespective of one’s situation is also emphasized at the event.

The show of love by notable members of the party is seen by many as a show of unity in achieving victory at the forthcoming governorship election in the state.