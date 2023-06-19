The killing of seven locals in Rawuru village in Barkin Ladi Council area of Plateau Midnight on Friday has caused an uproar of reactions across the state.

The presence of the military in the area hours before the invasion, as claimed by the President of the Berom Youth Molders Association, and the attack hours later somehow correlates with a similar development reported by a group known as the Global Society for Middle Belt Heritage.

They want the STF personnel removed from the attacked villages and replaced with a mobile police squad instead.

Residents are slowly losing confidence in the Special Militaey Taskforce Operation Safe Haven due to what they perceive as lack of preemptive or corresponding response to unrelenting attacks by bandits.

A group, the global Society for Middle Belt Heritage is calling out the military, asserting that communities no longer trust the operatives of the special task force deployed in the area.

They accuse operatives of the special taskforce Operation Safe Haven of conniving with attackers to wreak havoc on innocent villagers on the Plateau.

The group claims that between the month of May to date, 276 locals were killed in Mangu,Barkin Ladi, and Riyom local Council areas following militia gunmen attacks that continue unabated.

Rawuru, the area attacked midnight on Friday, shares a boundary with Kantoma village, one of the communities ransacked by gunmen in the Mangu midnight invasion that left scores dead last May.

There is an urgent need for government at all levels to focus on putting an end to these the menacing attacks that keeps recurring in communities in Plateau State