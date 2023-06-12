A Community health worker was killed, his two wives, four Children and forty others were abducted by unknown gunmen in Jangebe Community in Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara state.

Among those abducted is the prince of the Community, known as Yeriman Jangebe

The incident happened early hours of Monday, when heavily armed Men invaded the Community and went straight to the house of the Community health worker and shot him for times before he died

Jangebe Community has been suffering attacks by armed bandits for many years

Two hundred and seventy nine Student’s of Government Girls Secondary school, Jangebe were abducted by Gunmen in Febuary, 2021 and regained freedom after five days in Captivity

Advertisement

Similarly, Armed bandits opened fire on some Islamiyya Student’s in Shinkafi local government area

Sources say some of the Student’s were whisked away by the Terrorists

Communities in Zamfara are experiencing the resurgence of attacks and Kidnapping as it is every rainy season and this year is not different

Efforts to speak to police authorities in the state proves abortive as the image maker of the command Yazid Abubakar is not responding to phone calls.