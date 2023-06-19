Anambra State Police command have rescued nine underaged girls found in a brothel in Awka as sex workers.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen, by the police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The police PPRO through the police Commissioner CP Echeng Echeng said the rescued victims will be taken care of by the state government, before being repatriated to their states of origin.

Ikenga said the girls who were between 15 and 23 years were allegedly invited to Awka for unclear job offers by the proprietor of the brothel, with some money to take care of their parents in the village.

They were said to have been lured from various states, including Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States

Ikenga revealed that the command is collaborating with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to make sure the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents/guardians..

The command called on members of the society to expose such other places to it, to ensure prompt arrests, saying that experience has shown that criminal elements usually take refuge in such brothels.