Two suspected ringleaders of a gang accused of smuggling migrants, including a convicted rapist, into the UK have been arrested.

A 34-year-old man from Grays, Essex, and a 34-year-old man from Dagenham, east London, were detained on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) allege the group charged between £2,500 and £7,500 to bring migrants to the UK.

Three other arrests have been made and all remained in custody, the NCA said.

The men, who were detained in early morning raids, were thought to be part of an Albanian organised crime group.

Advertisement

They were alleged to have brought migrants to the UK in small boats and HGVs.

This included a group of 46 predominantly Albanian migrants, including young children, who were on a boat that arrived from France last August.

Among them was a convicted rapist who had previously been deported from the UK and has since been deported again, the NCA said.

The group is also accused of using lorries to smuggle people into the country on three occasions between October and November last year, travelling from Coquelles, France, and stopping at service stations in southern England to drop them off.

A 55-year-old man from Belgium who was allegedly the driver of the lorry was arrested in Folkestone, Kent.

Advertisement

Two other men were arrested in north London on suspicion of unlawful entry to the UK.

Chris Farrimond, director of threat leadership at the NCA, said: “We have dismantled a suspected organised crime group behind a number of dangerous migrant crossings last year.

“As we target callous organised criminal gangs, we will not hesitate to also pursue HGV drivers complicit in helping them.”

There were currently more than 90 investigations into organised immigration crime into networks operating in the UK and overseas, he said.