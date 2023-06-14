Members of the Oyo state House of Assembly have re-elected a member representing Ibarapa East state constituency, Adebo Ogundoyin, as speaker of the 10th Assembly in the state.

The lawmaker who was nominated by a member representing Itesiwaju state constituency Bamidele Adeola and seconded by Adebayo Gabriel was proclaimed by the clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe.

Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi representing Ona Ara State constituency was also proclaimed deputy speaker of the House after being nominated by Razaq Mabaje from Ido state constituency and seconded by Olusola Owolabi.

Mr Ogundoyin who headed the 9th Assembly hails from Eruwa in Ibarapa Axis of Oyo state.