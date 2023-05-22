The national publicity secretary of the Labour party loyal to the Apapa led faction, Abayomi Arabambi has alleged that the Presidential candidate and national chairman of the Labour party are in possession of an unremitted election funds to the tune of 12 billion naira and 15 million dollars respectively.

Speaking to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the spokesman said the money originally meant to build the party as well as enhance its structure across the country is the major cause of the crisis that has bedeviled the labour party.

Arabambi further said by this revelation, his life has been under threat for speaking truth to power, with a plea to the IGP to wade in if anything happens to him.