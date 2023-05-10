The Wambai of Kotonkarfe, Alh. Abdulkarim Isah has assured the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Governorship election, Alh. Usman Ododo of “landslide victory”.

Alh. Isah, a major stakeholder of the party in Kogi State gave the assurance when Alh. Usman Ododo paid him a consultative visit in Abuja to intimate him of his plans to consolidate on the giant strides of the Yahaya Bello Administration.

“It is our election and we will work with you to record landslide victory. Everyone knows that Kogi is APC and we shall prove that again on November 11”, he assured.

Earlier, Alh. Usman Ododo told the host that he is in the race to take the legacies of his leader, Alh. Yahaya Bello forward. He said he will still focus on the thematic areas of the present administration that has brought glory to the state.

His words: “Last year December, our President, HE President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kogi State to commission projects. One of the landmark projects executed by my leader and principal, Governor Yahaya Bello was the magnificent Reference Hospital, Okene.

“That hospital got the nation talking. Some of the facilities at the hospital are debuting in Africa for the first time. The president was so excited and hailed Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The glory of that day that held the President spellbound was not achieved without thorough planning. Governor Yahaya Bello remains loyal to his blueprint. We will also take it forward. So when I say I am lucky, I know what I am saying.

“We shall be taking over by the grace of God from someone who has developed the state, united the State and whose name will remain indelible in the annals of Kogi State.

“We will build more hospitals, build more schools , construct more roads, continue his youth and women empowerment from where he will be handing it over to us and we will do Kogites proud”.

In his remarks, the Hon. Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Hon. Abubakar M. Bashir Gegu hailed Wambai for his total support that ensured Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency was delivered to the APC in the last general elections.

Also are the meeting were the former Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo ; Alh. Usman Musa and other stakeholders.