Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has called on the people of Mabera area in Sokoto South local government area of the state to take ownership of the newly constructed 18.59kilometres drainages.

He said the drainage was constructed to tackle the perennial flooding challenges facing the community for over thirty years by maintaining and periodic distilling of the drainages

The governor made the call shortly before inaugurating the drainages where he advised the community members to desist from indiscriminate construction of houses on water ways as well as to ensure they pay attention to urban planning directives.

Mr. Tambuwal said the drainages alongside other ongoing projects is a collaborative effort with the world Bank through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project.

He further revealed that the World Bank recently approved the engineering design of the collapsed Lugu dam for its rehabilitation.