Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has rejected a court verdict that could prevent him from competing in next year’s election, pledging to pursue his candidacy and calling for a mass protest against President Macky Sall.

Sonko’s suspended sentence in a libel case was extended by a judge to a length that could make the popular politician ineligible to compete in the February presidential election, the latest twist in a long-running legal saga that has fueled anger in the usually calm West African nation.

Mr Sonko said in a speech streamed online that no one can prevent him from being a candidate.

He repeated his call for resistance and asked the Senegalese to stand up and face Macky Sall.

Advertisement

The authorities have rejected Sonko’s allegations that the justice system is being used to shut him out of the presidential race.

The tense standoff has triggered protests and sometimes violent clashes between security forces and his supporters in recent years.

Sonko did not say if he planned to appeal the court ruling at the Supreme Court within the six-day deadline, but called on supporters to attend an opposition rally scheduled for Friday in the capital Dakar.

Senegal, which gained independence from France in 1960, is largely regarded as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, but Sonko’s long-running legal battle and fears that Sally will run for a third term have heightened tensions on the streets.

Senegal’s constitution allows for only two presidential mandates, but others believe Sally may exploit a recent constitutional amendment to reset his mandate, which expires in 2024, allowing him to run again.

Advertisement

Friday’s rally is being organised by the F24 platform, a large group of civil society organisations.

Members wish to show their opposition to a third term by Sally and allege that the authorities have misused the justice system for political ends.

Aside from the libel case, Sonko is also charged with raping a beauty salon employee in 2021 and making deaths threats against her.

He denies all wrongdoing, but the outcome of that case could also affect his electoral eligibility. The next court hearing is scheduled for 16th May.