Senegalese opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, says he has resumed a hunger strike.

Mr Sonko was jailed several months ago on various charges including criminal association with a terrorist enterprise and undermining state security.

The opposition leader who is popular among the unemployed youth, says the case against him is politically motivated.

Advertisement

He alleged that the charges were instigated by President Macky Sall and aimed at preventing him from running in presidential elections next year.

Protesters held flags of the Senegal and a portrait of the opponent and Mayor of Ziguinchor Ousmane Sonko as they attend a rally of the Senegalese opposition in Dakar .

Advertisement

After years of uncertainty about his political future, Mr Sall announced in July that he will not seek a third term in government in 2024.

Sonko stated that his renewed action was a show of solidarity with other activists who had been wrongfully arrested for expressing their political views.

Since 2021, there have been numerous protests in Senegal in support of Sonko, with hundreds killed.