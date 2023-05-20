President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the presidential wing of the state house medical centre within the premises of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the new state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre in Abuja will boost health infrastructure in the country by far, and called for the judicious use of the facility to maximize its benefits.

A State of the Art medical facility in the Presidential Villa conceived 11 years ago, but construction work commenced 9 years later, and was completed in 2022, within one year.

This will cater to the medical needs of the President , the vice president, their families and VIPs.

The Permanent Secretary of the State House hopes it will also be a yardstick for the provision of quality healthcare to all Nigerians.

Attention was first drawn to the deteriorating condition of the state house clinic in 2017 when the First Lady Aisha Buhari called for the probe of the state house medical centre over their failure to provide basic drugs and equipments.

Her outburst forced the federal government to fast track the construction of a befitting medical facility in the Presidential Villa.

The inauguration of this medical centre gives the wife of the President a sense of fulfillment as she hope it will serve the purpose for which it was intended.

This new medical centre is designed to be a one stop shop for medical services, especially ensuring that there is a drastic reduction in the frequent medical trips abroad by top officials in the Presidency.