The Peruvian government has announced a state of emergency in 131 districts owing to the immediate threat of the El Nino phenomenon.

El Nino is the warm phase of the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and is related with a band of warm ocean water that forms in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific (about between the International Date Line and 120°W), including the area off the Pacific coast of South America.

El Nino is associated with high air pressure in the western Pacific and low air pressure in the eastern Pacific. Its phases are believed to endure approximately four years; however, records show that the cycles have lasted anywhere between two and seven years.

The measure calls on regional governments, along with the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), the Ministry of Health and other institutions, to execute emergency, response and rehabilitation operations.

Advertisement

The governments of the nine departments do not have the response capacity to deal with the foreseen situation brought about by the El Nino phenomenon, making national-level assistance necessary.